National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
73,126,963
270 to win
Trump
76,083,592
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Trump says he will nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, Air Force reservist, as veterans affairs secretary
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 6:09 PM
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Trump says he will nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, Air Force reservist, as veterans affairs secretary.