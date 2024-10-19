Wisconsin US Senate candidates trade accusations of lying during testy debate

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde have repeatedly accused each other of lying during an often testy and confrontational debate

MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde repeatedly accused each other of lying over the course of their closely watched Senate race during an often-testy and confrontational debate Friday.

Here are eight takeaways from the debate, held in Madison and hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association:

In their back-and-forth, each candidate accused the other of playing fast and loose with the truth, both on the campaign trail and during the debate itself.

“The one thing you’ve perfected in Washington is your ability to lie,” Hovde said during an exchange about Social Security.

His comment came after Baldwin pointed out that Hovde supports returning the federal budget to 2019 levels, which she said will result in massive cuts to popular programs like Social Security.

“He supports spending, just not for you,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin noted that more than a dozen independent fact-checkers found that Hovde made false statements during the campaign.

Hovde responded by alleging that “Every single one of her ads has been false.” He offered no evidence to back that up.

Hovde repeatedly called on Baldwin to disclose more information about the investments and business dealings of her partner, Maria Brisbane, ranked by Forbes as one of the nation's top female wealth advisers. There is no requirement for Baldwin to release that information.

“They don’t disclose those investments and how much they’re profiting from it,” Hovde said, calling it a conflict of interest for Baldwin. “That’s fundamentally wrong."

“Eric Hovde should stay out of my personal life,” Baldwin shot back. “And I think I speak for most Wisconsin women that he should stay out of all of our personal lives.”

If elected, Hovde would be one of the richest members of the Senate based on his campaign finance report, which showed he has assets worth between about $195 million and more than $564 million. Baldwin listed assets between $601,000 and nearly $1.3 million.

Baldwin voiced her support for passing a federal law that would make abortion legal nationwide, as it was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“Women are dying because of the current situation,” she said. “Harrowing things are happening to women in this state.”

Hovde previously said he supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but now says he would not vote for a federal ban on abortion. Instead, he says, states should decide. That is a change of position from 2012, when Hovde last ran for Senate as someone “totally opposed” to abortion.

“I’m not for a national abortion ban,” Hovde said during the debate. “I never have been.”

Former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Hovde, has suggested that he would support a federal ban.

Baldwin and her supporters have tried to paint Hovde as more California than Wisconsin because he owns a $7 million estate in the Pacific seaside city of Laguna Beach and owns Sunwest Bank, which operates on the West Coast.

Hovde was born and raised in Wisconsin.

“I’m supposedly a jerk from California,” he said before pulling from his pocket a document that he said was a utility bill for his Madison. He challenged Baldwin to produce 10 years of utility bills to prove where she lives.

Baldwin voiced strong support for the the national health care law, while Hovde called for changes.

“We need to build upon the Affordable Care Act," Baldwin said.

Hovde said the law has not slowed health care cost increases, improved access or allowed people to keep their doctors.

“I’m a believer in results, and if you look at the results, every one of those promises has failed,” he said.

Hovde questioned the use of the drop boxes, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned in 2022 but then allowed again this year after the court became controlled by liberal justices.

“We have to create confidence in our voting system,” Hovde said. “It is causing too much tension in our country. And let me tell you, it doesn’t help when our state Supreme Court brings back drop boxes, when those were only used for a pandemic. So why are they being brought back?”

Drop boxes have been used for years in Wisconsin, but they became more prevalent in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 500 boxes were used in 2020, but this year the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it is aware of only 78 in use. There could be more since communities don't have to report them.

There was only one passing reference to Trump and not a single mention of Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris during the hourlong debate. Hovde backs Trump and has appeared at his rallies. Baldwin supports Harris and has spoken at her events in the state.

Democrats must hold onto the Wisconsin seat if they hope to maintain their slim majority in the Senate. Democrats are defending 23 seats, while Republicans have just 11 up for grabs this election.

Republicans see an opportunity in swing-state Wisconsin, and both sides have poured money into the campaign, making it one of the five most expensive Senate races this year.