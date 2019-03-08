More women are now bosses, doctors and politicians: Census

Mar 8, 2019, 7:51 PM ET
There are now more women in the medical fields, politics, and in the nation's boardrooms, according to new statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The findings come during National Women’s History Month, which has origins in the mid-1800s when women from various New York City textile factories staged a protest over inhumane working conditions and low wages. Congress established National Women’s History Month in 1987.

The Census found that since 2000, there has been a dramatic increase in women in politics, education, and in overall full-time employment.

Change in Women's Participation In Selected Occupations Since 2000[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

The medical field, in particular, has seen the greatest increase in women with a 30 percent increase in female veterinarians, pharmacists and dentists.

The legal field has also seen an uptick in female employment with a 10 percent increase.

And there are also more women managers with a 10 percent increase in female chief executives since 2000.

Audience reacts during 2018 Massachusetts Conference for Women at Boston Convention Center, Dec. 6, 2018.

However, two professions have seen a decrease in women’s participation.

There was a 15 percent drop in female counter and rental clerks and a 5 percent decrease in licensed practical and licensed vocations nurses as well as elementary and middle school teachers.

These positions were once the only roles women were allowed to choose as a career path.

Despite their increased numbers in the workforce, women are still not being paid the same amount as their male colleagues, according to the Census' statistics which also released a chart on women’s earnings by occupations.

Women's Earnings by Occupation[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

