The U.N. World Food Program, the largest anti-hunger initiative around the globe, is grappling with its worst funding shortage in 60 years and "we are in a desperate situation," its executive director said on Sunday.

"It's a combination of things -- it's COVID, it's climate change, it's conflict and also the cost of being able to do business," Cindy McCain told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl about the reasons behind the lack of money. "Those things combined and, of course, a world that has kind of grown tired of all this. There's a great malaise right now within countries about foreign aid and giving."

In Afghanistan, for example, the food program doesn't "have enough money to even get through October."

McCain made this plea: "We have to make sure that we remind the world the importance of taking a look around the globe."

