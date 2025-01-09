Save up to 60% with these new year mattress deals

New year, new mattress!

Improve your sleep in 2025 with new mattresses on sale at your favorite retailers.

Nectar's winter deals currently feature its "biggest offer ever," with up to 50% savings on mattress plus 66% savings on bundles. Bear's New Year Sale features 35% off mattress plus two free pillows.

You can find mattresses featured on "The Right Stuff" on sale, like the queen-sized Casper Sleep Original Foam mattress for under $1,000 on Amazon. The Nolah Evolution mattress is on sale too, as part of Nolah's 35% off Winter Sale.

Check out mattresses on sale below!

  • 60% off
    Nectar

    Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

    • $649
    • $1664
    • Nectar
  • 30% off
    Tempur-Pedic

    TEMPUR-Cloud, Queen

    • $1399.30
    • $1999
    • Tempur-Pedic
  • 29% off
    Amazon

    Casper Sleep Original Foam, Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress

    • $906.99
    • $1295
    • Amazon
  • 25% off
    Brooklyn Bedding

    Signature Hybrid, Queen, Medium

    • $999
    • $1332
    • Brooklyn Bedding
  • 35% off
    Cocoon by Sealy

    The Chill Mattress, Memory Foam, Queen

    • $699
    • $1079
    • Cocoon by Sealy
  • 35% off
    Nolah

    Nolah Evolution, Queen

    • $1624
    • $2499
    • Nolah
  • 34% off
    Bear

    Elite Hybrid, Queen, Medium

    • $1499
    • $2305
    • Bear
  • 20% off
    Leesa

    Original Mattress

    • $1059
    • $1332
    • Leesa
  • 31% off
    Amazon

    Novilla King Size Mattress, 12 Inch Gel Memory Foam

    • $254.07
    • $369.99
    • Amazon
  • 6% off
    Avocado

    Luxury Organic Mattress, Queen

    • $4299
    • $4599
    • Avocado
  • 9% off
    My Green Mattress

    Kiwi Organic Mattress, Twin

    • $719.10
    • $799
    • My Green Mattress

