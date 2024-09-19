Big savings alert: Amazon, Walmart and Target to kick off major fall sales events

With the holiday season just around the corner, some of the biggest retailers are gearing up to help shoppers get a head start on their gift lists.

Amazon, Walmart and Target have all announced major shopping events in October, offering significant savings across a wide range of categories from electronics to fashion.

What to expect

Between Amazon, Walmart and Target's upcoming events, shoppers can expect massive savings on everything from TVs and smart home devices to fashion-forward pieces and kids' holiday wish list must-haves.

These events offer the perfect opportunity to score early deals before holiday inventory begins to dwindle.

Be sure to mark your calendars and set reminders to take advantage of these offers, ensuring you won't miss out on the season's most exciting deals, and stay tuned for updates as we get closer to these major sale events.

Keep reading for more details and to shop items already on sale.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Oct. 8-9

Amazon is back with its highly anticipated two-day shopping event, running from Oct. 8-9. The event, titled Prime Big Deal Days, is designed to offer early access to holiday savings before the season hits full swing. Prime members can expect major price drops on top items across home goods, electronics, fashion and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech or stock up on seasonal essentials, this event will feature some of the lowest prices of the year, just in time for holiday prep.

Not a Prime member? Now might be the perfect time to sign up to take advantage of the exclusive offers and fast shipping perks during one of Amazon's biggest events of 2024.

Walmart Holiday Deals: Oct. 8-13

Walmart is stepping up to the plate with its Holiday Deals event, which runs from Oct. 8-13. This sale is packed with must-have deals on electronics, home essentials, fashion, toys and much more. For those who like to shop early, Walmart+ members will enjoy 12-hour Early Access, giving them first dibs on hot-ticket items starting Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. ET online, with in-store deals starting Oct. 9.

Walmart's Holiday Deals event is the perfect opportunity to score huge savings on gifts and home essentials. If you've got your eye on the latest gadgets, trending fashion or top-rated toys, this event should be at the top of your list.

Target Circle Week: Oct. 6-12

Target is joining the October shopping extravaganza with Target Circle Week, running from Oct. 6-12. Target Circle members will be able to snag big discounts across every department, with special deals on popular categories like home décor, electronics, beauty and kids clothing. The best part? Joining Target Circle is free, making this sale accessible to everyone who wants to save.

From daily deals to sitewide discounts, shoppers can enjoy seven full days of price cuts to get ahead of the holiday shopping frenzy. Make sure to keep an eye out for exclusive offers that may be available only to Circle members during the event.