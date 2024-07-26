Today's Amazon Deals: 13 picks starting at 40% off
Shop tech, home and more on sale today at Amazon.
We're rounding up today's top Amazon deals.
From home finds to tech gadgets, Amazon's "Today's Deals" section is stocked with savings.
To help you navigate the deals, we're rounding up picks that are highly rated and start at 40% off.
Today, find deals on back-to-school necessities like Paper Mate Erasers, a Keurig single-serve coffee maker and a battery-powered SodaStream.
For the home, shop 46% off an iRobot Roomba self-emptying vacuum and 45% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Check it all out below and be sure to check back for updates.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Today's Amazon deals on tech
Hisense 65-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TVg Robot Vacuum
- $449.99
- $749.99
- Amazon
FrSara Neck Fan, Portable Strong Wind, Adjustable, 360° Cooling
- $23.99
- $46.99
- Amazon
Today's Amazon deals on home
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Studio Gray, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
- $59.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop, Battery Powered
- $59.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
More top Amazon deals
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo, Size L, White/Graphite/Graphite
- $22.19
- $39.99
- Amazon