The best whole-body deodorants, according to experts

Whole-body deodorants have become increasingly popular, providing all-day freshness for every part of your body. But how do you choose the best one?

We consulted a dermatologist to help you select the right whole-body deodorant for your needs.

Meet our expert

Chris G. Adigun, M.D., FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She specializes in both general and cosmetic dermatology. Adigun is dedicated to raising public awareness about skin cancer and the harmful effects of UV rays, focusing on both medical and cosmetic implications.

Do you need a whole-body deodorant?

"I think it is important to understand that sweat from eccrine glands (which cover our entire body) does not create the same odor as the material produced by apocrine glands, which are concentrated in our underarms, groin, and buttocks," Adigun said. "In other words, our entire body does not necessarily need to be “deodorized.” However, these newer deodorants marketed as “whole-body” deodorants often do a good job at deodorizing the areas that create malodorous smells."

What to look for in a whole-body deodorant

"Whole-body deodorants that do not contain antiperspirants, which are substances that block the eccrine coils so that sweat does not reach the skin surface, and are also baking soda-free," Adigun said. "As a result, the goal of these products is not to keep you 'dry' but instead to keep you odor-free. They achieve this by including anti-bacterial products naturally so that fewer bacteria on the skin feed on the apocrine gland secretions and produce less odor."

What to avoid in a whole-body deodorant

Adigun recommends avoiding deodorants with added fragrance, as this can cause skin irritation and even a rash. She also recommends limiting whole-body deodorant application to the armpits and groin area.

Check out some of the most popular whole-body deodorants below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

5% off Amazon Lume Smooth Solid Stick Key ingredients: Water, tapioca starch, mandelic acid

Benefits: Clinically proven to control odor for up to 72 hours. Suitable for sensitive skin and safe for all body parts. $17

$17.99 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Native Whole Body Deodorant Spray Key ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, tapioca and essential oils

Benefits: Free from aluminum, parabens, and sulfates. Offers long-lasting protection with a variety of natural scents. $13.97

$16 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon Secret Whole Body Deodorant Stick Key ingredients: Tapioca starch, shea butter, coconut oil

Benefits: Formulated with pH-balancing minerals and gentle on sensitive skin. $11.97

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Curie Full Body Spray Deodorant for Men and Women Key ingredients: Sage oil, witch hazel, probiotics Benefits: Take on the go and spray anywhere at any time. Free of harsh ingredients. $23.30 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hume Supernatural Invisible Whole Body Deo Balm Key ingredients: Plant-based extracts, colloidal oatmeal, prebiotics

Benefits: Protects skin barrier and microbiome, absorbs quickly. $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Ban Private Parts Deodorizing Lotion Key ingredients: Calendula, aloe vera, tapioca starch

Benefits: Stops sweat and protects your skin's microbiome. Alcohol-free. $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart SheaMoisture Plant Based Women's Deodorant Cream Key ingredients: Cornstarch, coconut and hibiscus

Benefits: 48-hour odor control. Delightful fresh scent. Designed for melanin-rich skin. $9.97 Walmart Shop Now