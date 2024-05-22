Shop the best bicycle helmets for a safe ride

Look for the CPSC sticker to make sure the helmet is a safe pick.

Finding the perfect bike helmet can come down to personal preference, but one thing is certain: helmets are necessary to protect any bike riders in any scenario.

A recent study conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that when bicycle helmets were used in accident scenarios, head injuries were reduced by 48%, and serious head injuries were reduced by 60%.

The New York Bicycling Coalition published a thorough guide on how to pick the perfect helmet for you. The group emphasizes that no matter the circumstances, a helmet is vital to safety.

"If you don't like the way your helmet looks, keep looking. Pick a helmet that fits your style and you'll be more likely to wear it," according to a helmet guide on the organization's website.

Shop the best bike helmets. ABC News Photo Illustration

The coalition even offers guidance on the best way to check the fit of the helmet noting that the helmet is only truly effective if it fits properly. The technique the organization offers is the "2 - V - 1" fitting process. "The 2 is for two finger widths between your eyebrows and the base of the helmet when it is level on your head," according to the technique. The "V" represents the shape that the straps should take while connecting under your earlobes. The "1" symbolizes the one finger length of space that should be allowed to squeeze under your chin when the helmet is strapped together.

The organization also offers the suggestion to replace helmets once the helmet has undergone significant impact. Finally, the coalition suggests buying a helmet that is marked with the CPSC sticker denoting the helmet meets the standards of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Whether it be children's cycle helmets, full-face helmets, or helmets with high-tech features, here are some CPSC options for your next helmet to ensure your next ride is a safe one:

Children's cycle helmets

Amazon Kids Bike Helmet, Adjustable and Multi-Sport, from Toddler to Youth, 3 Sizes According to the product description, this helmet is designed with shock absorption in mind. An adjustable strap also allows for custom fitting for comfort or safety.

Amazon Kids Bike Helmet,2 Sizes Adjustable for Youth Child Boys & Girls Venthilation gaps on the top of the helmet allow for temperutre control, so kids can enjoy bike rides on hot summer days.

Amazon Bavilk Kids Bike Helmet This helmet option for kids features additional details like a detachable visor and an LED light for visibility

Multi-purpose cycle helmets

Amazon Mountain Bike Helmet for Adults with Led Light Comfort Bicycle Helmets for Men & Women with Visor This mountain biking helmet can be used for a variety of transportation methods including cycling, scootering, snowboarding and race sports, according to the product description.

Amazon SMITH Engage MTB Cycling Helmet This mountain bike helmet is designed to soften any impact the head may take in ride.

Amazon Demon Podium Full Face Bike Helmet This full-face helmet option can be used for motorbikes or a variety of cicyle sport and is CPSC certified.

Bike helmets with tech

Amazon M2 Bike Helmet Men 16MP 4K HD Camera For those looking for a high-tech experience, this helmet offers a 4k HD camera to record action while in use.

Amazon Bike Helmet with LED Lights The LED lighting associated with this helmet can increase biker visibility no matter the weather or time.

Amazon SH50U Smart Bike Helmet with Light Among other advanced features, this helmet offers a break warning light which "illuminates automatically when making a hard stop."