17-year-old arrested for burglary of Scott Frost's home

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the burglary reported last month at the home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

One pair of Nike shoes were recovered after police interviewed the juvenile, whose name was not released. She was lodged at the city's Youth Attention Center. The investigation remains active, said Angela Sands, public information officer for the Lincoln Police Department, and more arrests are possible.

Frost's home had been under renovation for four months and was unoccupied at the time of the suspected break-in, which was reported July 29. Initially, 14 championship rings were listed among the stolen items, but they were later found in the garage.

Five pairs of shoes, a signed UCF helmet and other memorabilia with a total value of approximately $50,000 were still believed to be missing as the investigation took shape.