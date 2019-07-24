19-year-old Kristof Milak breaks Michael Phelps' 200m fly world record

Jul 24, 2019, 5:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Mens 200m Butterfly Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 24, 2019. Kristof Milak of Hungary celebrates winning the 200m butterfly.PlayEvgenia Novozhenina/Reuters
WATCH News headlines today: July 24, 2019

Michael Phelps’ 18-year-reign as the world-record holder in the 200m butterfly came to an end Wednesday.

Kristof Milak, a 19-year-old Hungarian swimmer, set a new record of 1:50.73 in the event at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, shattering Phelps’ time of 1:51.51, according to international federation FINA.

PHOTO: Kristof Milak of Hungary in action during the mens 200m Butterfly Final during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 24, 2019. Yonhap/EPA-EFE/REX
Kristof Milak of Hungary in action during the men's 200m Butterfly Final during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 24, 2019.
(MORE: 10-year-old swimmer beats Michael Phelps' record)

Phelps, 34, clocked in with that time in 2009 at the worlds in Rome, but held the title since 2001.

"As frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn’t be happier to see how he did it,” Phelps told the New York Times. “That kid’s last 100 was incredible. He put together a great 200 fly from start to finish.”

PHOTO: Michael Phelps winner of the Gold Medal, 200m Butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games on August 9, 2016 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Hahn Lionel/Sipa USA via AP Images
Michael Phelps winner of the Gold Medal, 200m Butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games on August 9, 2016 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
(MORE: Texas longhorn breaks Guinness World Record for nearly 11-foot horns)

Milak posted a video from the event to his official Facebook page, along with a “feeling happy” tag. He took home the gold medal from the event, in addition to setting the record.

PHOTO: Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Mens 200m Butterfly Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 24, 2019. Kristof Milak of Hungary celebrates winning the 200m butterfly. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters
Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 200m Butterfly Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 24, 2019. Kristof Milak of Hungary celebrates winning the 200m butterfly.

Daiya Seto, of Japan, came in second place at 1.53.86.