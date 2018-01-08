Now Playing: 10-year-old swimmer beats Michael Phelps' record

Now Playing: 10-year-old runner has 24 medals to prove her skills

Now Playing: Judge blocks release of plans for 3D-printed guns

Now Playing: Angie's List hit with lawsuit alleging it has misleading ads

Now Playing: Federal officials warn of road safety after viral dance challenge

Now Playing: Dog left to drown inside cage saved from fate by good Samaritan

Now Playing: Frat member who pleaded guilty in hazing death escapes jail time

Now Playing: Dating app murder suspect seemed like 'dream guy'

Now Playing: Facebook removes dozens of fake accounts ahead of midterms

Now Playing: New allegations surface against embattled CBS chief

Now Playing: Bodycam footage released in deadly friendly fire incident

Now Playing: Fiery opening statements kick off Manafort trial

Now Playing: Trump takes on immigration, voter ID laws at rally

Now Playing: Los Angeles DA declined to pursue Moonves case

Now Playing: No jail time for former Penn State student who pleaded guilty in hazing death

Now Playing: DHS secretary calls out Russia for attack on US

Now Playing: Teen delivers pizza and a song to family when he plays their piano

Now Playing: Judge blocks group's plan to release 3-D gun instructions online

Now Playing: Video of LAPD officers fatally shooting suspect, victim raises questions