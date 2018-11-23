2019 Hot Board: Elite prospects still weighing their options

With the early signing period kicking off Wednesday, we're in a bit of a strange holding pattern. There are only 22 uncommitted ESPN 100 prospects left on the board, which is not an unusual number for this point in the recruiting cycle.

Eleven of those 22 are five-star prospects, which makes sense given the top-tier players usually have longer recruitments. What's strange is the lack of activity expected over the next week. As of now, there is only one more ESPN 100 announcement scheduled for the early signing period (No. 58 Chandler Lawson will announce Wednesday, while No. 59 Drew Timme announced earlier in the day). Will a few more pop up? Probably, but it's unclear. We could enter the winter with a long list of available players.

What's the latest on those current availables, though?

James Wiseman, 7-0, C, No. 1

Even though Wiseman took all five of his official visits -- Kentucky, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Memphis -- the expectation has always been that his decision will come down to Kentucky and Memphis, and that's still the case. Kentucky has been on him the longest of anyone, while Memphis has the Penny Hardaway connection in its favor. Wiseman could decide at any time, but there's no official word whether this will go early or late.

Prediction: Memphis

Confidence level: 55 percent

Cole Anthony, 6-3, PG, No. 2

This one will definitely go until the spring, but that's about the only thing we know. Anthony has taken three official visits thus far, to Notre Dame, North Carolina and Oregon, and also included Georgetown, Wake Forest and Miami on his final list of six. Roy Williams made Anthony a priority during the spring and summer, showing up at every one of Anthony's games. Notre Dame could be the dark horse here.

Prediction: North Carolina Confidence level: 40 percent

Vernon Carey Jr., 6-10, C, No. 3

Carey wrapped up his official visits this past weekend, going to Michigan State for the second time. He's also taken trips to Duke, Miami, Kentucky and North Carolina. Michigan State has received most of the buzz lately, along with Duke. Miami is still a factor due to proximity and the fact Carey's father played football for both the Hurricanes and Dolphins. He could decide at any time, but there's been no sign it will happen in the next week.

Prediction: Michigan State

Confidence level: 35 percent

Isaiah Stewart, 6-9, C, No. 4

In a recruitment that has seen several schools in the lead at various points, Stewart looked like he would end up signing early -- but now it's up in the air. Stewart has said in the past he wants to visit Duke before making a decision, and he hasn't done that just yet -- but it could happen later in November. Michigan State appears to be the leader, although he also has a great relationship with Mike Hopkins and Washington. Duke, Kentucky and Syracuse round out his list.

Prediction: Michigan State

Confidence level: 40 percent

Jaden McDaniels, 6-10, PF, No. 5

For most of the past few months, McDaniels seemed destined to wait until the spring to decide. However, he's taken four official visits in the last month -- to San Diego State, Washington, Texas and Kentucky -- and could commit early. The only other school on McDaniels' list is UCLA, where he could visit this weekend. Washington has made him a clear priority, while his brother, Jalen, plays at San Diego State. Kentucky will be a factor if the Wildcats offer.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 40 percent

Matthew Hurt, 6-8, PF, No. 6

Hurt will undoubtedly sign during the late period, as he has yet to take an official visit anywhere. It's a powerhouse recruitment, with North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky all in pursuit, along with Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota and Villanova. Kansas received some early buzz, but it's anyone's guess as to where Hurt ends up. There's a long way to go.

Prediction: Kansas

Confidence level: 25 percent

Precious Achiuwa, 6-8, PF, No. 10

Another player sure to sign late, Achiuwa also hasn't taken a single official visit just yet. For most of his recruitment, this was assumed to be a St. John's vs. UConn battle, and those two are still very much in the picture. UCLA also has a legitimate shot, and he recently took unofficial visits to Memphis and Western Kentucky.

Prediction: UConn

Confidence level: 30 percent

Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, C, No. 16

The smart money was on Jackson-Davis committing weeks ago, but here we are, and he's yet to make a decision. Moreover, he told ESPN on Tuesday he will wait until the spring to sign. He finished his visits over a month ago, and Indiana is still perceived as the odds-on favorite. But since Jackson-Davis is likely to let the early period come and go without making a decision, look for Michigan State to continue making up ground.

Prediction: Indiana

Confidence level: 55 percent

C.J. Walker, 6-8, PF, No. 19

Walker is another player who completed his official visits several weeks ago, but doesn't seem poised to make a decision in the next week. He's been to Miami, Oregon and LSU, and at various times over the past couple months, all three seemed like the favorite to land Walker. It's still a close race, and if he does indeed wait until the spring, it wouldn't be a shock to see another school attempt to jump in the mix.

Prediction: Miami

Confidence level: 35 percent

Trendon Watford, 6-8, PF, No. 23

Watford is going to be a late signee. He's already visited Memphis and LSU officially, and has been to TCU unofficially. Alabama and Florida State are two other major factors, and he's scheduled to take an official visit to the Crimson Tide in January. Watford also told ESPN recently he plans to visit Indiana, where his brother Christian played, in December. There could be some more twists and turns as Watford works toward a decision.

Prediction: Memphis

Confidence level: 30 percent

Cassius Stanley, 6-5, SG, No. 25

Finally we might have a player who could decide early. Stanley hasn't set a commitment date, so it's still up in the air though. He's down to UCLA, Oregon and Kansas, and took official visits to all three schools. Oregon went to see Stanley for an in-home visit last weekend, and he expects UCLA and Kansas to stop by before he makes a decision. UCLA appeared to be the favorite when he cut his list, but Oregon has made up plenty of ground.

Prediction: Oregon

Confidence level: 40 percent

Kofi Cockburn, 6-10, C, No. 31

Cockburn is another who won't be deciding early, as he has taken just one official visit so far, going to UConn last month. St. John's and Pittsburgh are also factors here, and he will likely officially visit both schools at some point. Cockburn is also considering other schools, and as his senior season at Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) progresses, new schools could enter the picture.

Prediction: UConn

Confidence level: 30 percent

Keion Brooks, 6-7, SF, No. 33

Could Brooks decide soon? He will take his final official visit this weekend, to Michigan State, at which point he will have visited the Spartans, Indiana, Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina. Most of the recent buzz has centered around Indiana and Kentucky, with Michigan State sitting in third. Kentucky will have to convince him he can co-exist with Kahlil Whitney and Dontaie Allen, while Indiana is hoping to keep him home.

Prediction: Kentucky

Confidence level: 40 percent

Zeke Nnaji, 6-11, C, No. 37

Nnaji actually has a decision date -- Nov. 23 -- but it's after the early signing period ends, so it remains to be seen whether he will actually sign a letter of intent in the next week or so. Nnaji appeared to have his list settled, but North Carolina conducted an in-home visit with him recently and then extended a scholarship offer. He will visit Chapel Hill unofficially this weekend. Prior to North Carolina entering the picture, Kansas and Arizona looked like the favorites, but Purdue is also picking up some steam. It's tough to read, given the UNC visit hasn't taken place yet.

Prediction: Kansas

Confidence level: 30 percent

Akok Akok, 6-9, PF, No. 39

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Akok make a decision this period, as he finished up his five official visits last month. He went to Providence, Georgetown, UConn, Syracuse and Pittsburgh in consecutive weekends, and is presumed to be in decision-making mode. UConn and Pittsburgh were receiving most of the buzz as of a couple weeks ago, and would be the most likely destinations if Akok decides soon.

Prediction: UConn

Confidence level: 45 percent

Chol Marial, 7-1, C, No. 41

This one is completely up in the air. Once considered among the elite players in high school basketball, Marial has struggled mightily with injuries the last couple years, and he's bounced around to a few different high schools. He's now enrolled at Arizona Compass Prep (Arizona) and is essentially restarting his recruitment. Marial did attend an Arizona State game recently, and the Sun Devils are in the mix.

Prediction: N/A

Confidence level: N/A