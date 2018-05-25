49ers LB Reuben Foster has marijuana charge dismissed

A misdemeanor marijuana charge against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was dismissed Friday afternoon.

The Tuscaloosa County District Court confirmed Friday that the second-degree charge, which stemmed from a Jan. 12 arrest, had been dismissed on the condition that Foster pay court costs, which amount to a $100 bail bond fee.

The dropped marijuana charge comes two days after Foster had two felony charges related to domestic violence against him dismissed by Santa Clara County (California) Judge Nona L. Klippen. Foster rejoined the 49ers on Thursday afternoon as they held their third organized team activity.

Foster still faces a misdemeanor charge in California for possession of an assault rifle, a charge that was initially tied to the Feb. 11 incident at his home in Los Gatos. While Klippen dismissed the charges related to domestic violence, she reduced the gun charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

A pretrial hearing for that charge has been set for June 6 at noon ET. Foster legally purchased that gun in Alabama, and because it does not violate any federal laws, Klippen reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Depending on what becomes of that charge, Foster could still face punishment from the NFL. The league has repeatedly said it is monitoring the situation and will continue to review all new developments.