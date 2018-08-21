Adam Jones faces rookie who was part of minor league host family

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones and Blue Jays rookie catcher Danny Jansen are 10 years apart in age, 13 years apart in MLB service time and aren't related, yet Monday's game in Toronto was a reunion of sorts for the two.

In the early part of his professional baseball career, Jones played for the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and lived with an area family. One member of that family was a then-9-year-old Jansen.

"We got to share a moment, and he hit me on the chest and said, 'I'm proud of you, man. You made it,'" Jansen said, according to a Toronto Sun report, following the Jays' 5-3 win. "I always loved watching him and telling people the story that I had Adam Jones in my house when I was a kid."

Jansen is batting .381 since being called up by the Blue Jays on Aug. 12 but hadn't faced off against Jones' Orioles until Monday.

While Jansen notched a double in his team's win, Jones has some bragging rights against the rookie, as Jansen twice flew out to the veteran outfielder.