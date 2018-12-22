Adrian Peterson passes Eric Dickerson for 8th on all-time rushing list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson surpassed 1,000 yards for the season Saturday, becoming the oldest running back in 34 years to reach the milestone.

In the process, the 33-year-old Peterson also surpassed one of his idols -- Eric Dickerson -- to move into eighth on the all-time rushing list.

Peterson entered Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans needing 77 yards to surpass 1,000 for the season. He ran for 60 yards in the first half and then gained the necessary yards on his first carry in the fourth quarter -- a 5-yard gain.

He is 2 months older than Frank Gore was when he accomplished it two years ago, making Peterson the oldest to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since former Redskins running back John Riggins did it in 1984.

It's the eighth time Peterson has rushed for 1,000 yards in his career. He said recently topping that number was "easy" for him, however, he hadn't reached this mark since 2015.

He had 601 combined yards over the past two seasons, enduring whispers of his career being over.

Peterson did not sign with the Redskins until several days before the third preseason game in August.

He accomplished the feat behind a Redskins offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries. The Redskins have started at least five different pairs of guards this season; starters Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff both went out for the season in a Week 8 loss to Atlanta.

Since then, it's been a struggle for the run game. Peterson rushed for 90 or more yards five times in the first eight games; he had topped 52 yards only twice since that game.

On Saturday, he finished with 119 yards on 26 carries in the Redskins' 25-16 loss.