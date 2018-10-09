Adrian Peterson says shoulder injury 'not going to keep me out'

NEW ORLEANS -- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monday night's 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints but was optimistic he wouldn't miss any time.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who initially called the injury a strained shoulder, said Peterson would get an MRI on Tuesday to determine if there's any issue.

"It's not going to keep me out," Peterson said. "I came back into the game. It was just a situation where it was sore.

"I just thank god it wasn't worse."

Peterson said he injured his shoulder late in the first half, and he played only two snaps in the second half. He said he got up after running a swing route and felt stiffness in his shoulder. He said he knew something was "seriously wrong."

"I just popped it back in, braced it up at halftime and got back in there," Peterson said.

The Redskins opted to use third-down back Chris Thompson and Kapri Bibbs in Peterson's role as the first- and second-down back. Regardless of what Tuesday's MRI reveals, it wasn't the sort of homecoming Peterson anticipated. He signed with New Orleans in the 2017 offseason and spent four games with the Saints before they traded him to Arizona.

Peterson finished Monday's game with four carries for 6 yards and two catches for 36 more. He did not touch the ball in the second half.

Peterson also injured his knee in the first quarter, causing him to be evaluated by doctors on the sideline.

"It's a blessing both plays wasn't anything that put me on IR," Peterson said.