Allen Hurns doesn't back down from criticism of play call that led to pick

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns defended the comment he made to ESPN's Josina Anderson about a play call that led to a Dak Prescott interception in last weekend's loss to the Houston Texans.

According to Anderson, Hurns said the decision to run deep curls against two-man coverage on third-and-8 from the Dallas 32, "is the worst play call that you would make." Prescott's pass to Deonte Thompson was tipped and ended up getting intercepted by Justin Reid.

"I didn't question," Hurns said. "Everyone knows that's not a good play call versus two-man. So what's unfortunate for us is that was their only snap in two-man."

Hurns said he has not had any discussions with the coaching staff about his comments.

"Far as all that, it's pretty much outside of here that talks about it," Hurns said. "No one really talks about it inside."

If Hurns was critical of that particular play call, how does he feel about the play-calling of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan in general this season?

"I feel like it goes well sometimes," Hurns said. "Of course, from a receiver standpoint you want more opportunities, but you can't control that. As far as for us, you always say control what we can, but as far as some plays, we all have to do a good job of just executing and sometimes it's where we're not put in the best positions. But that's part of ."

The Cowboys are 28th in total yards offensively and scoring just 16.6 points per game, which is 30th in the league. The passing game is ranked 30th as well. Prescott does not rank better than tied for 18th in any passing category, completing 89 of 144 passes for 961 yards with five touchdown passes and four interceptions in the first five games.

Hurns, who signed as a free agent in March after his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, has six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He made comments after the loss to the Texans that the receivers have been open this season.

"The main thing is I just want to get across it wasn't no shot at Dak," Hurns said. "It's a lot that goes into it, even in the passing game whether it's receivers getting open. It's not just Dak making the throw. He's also got protection issues and then sometimes he does make the throw and we leave things out there on the receiver position. It's across the board, and so the main thing with me and ( Cole Beasley), we spoke out. We're not saying it's not us. We're saying it's not just us. But a lot of people don't understand that side of it. The main thing was it was not a shot at Dak at all."