Angels' Shohei Ohtani activated from DL, will DH in Tuesday's game

The Angels have activated Shohei Ohtani from the disabled list. He will DH in Tuesday night's game at Seattle, batting sixth.

The two-way star has been out since June 6 with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow, which is a partial tear. In hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery, the Angels opted to have Ohtani's ligament injected with platelet-rich plasma and stem cells, part of a low-risk, conservative treatment.

General manager Billy Eppler said Thursday that Ohtani had been cleared to hit and would resume batting practice immediately

Eppler said an MRI showed improvement in the UCL and said he expected to continue to see progress.

The Angels also recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP Deck McGuire and RHP Eduardo Paredes were optioned to Salt Lake.