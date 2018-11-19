Arkansas suspends 2 DBs for socializing pregame with Mississippi State spirit squad

Arkansas defensive backs Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley have been suspended for the Razorbacks' final regular-season game against Missouri on Friday after the two were seen socializing with members of the Mississippi State dance team prior to kickoff on Saturday.

A local reporter said he saw Curl and Pulley taking photos and talking with members of the Bulldogs' spirit squad during pregame warm-ups. Arkansas lost the game in Starkville, Mississippi, 52-6.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris did not specify the reason for the suspension, but he did tell reporters that two defensive backs "will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior."

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) has struggled through Morris' first season in Fayetteville, with its only two wins coming against Eastern Illinois and Tulsa. The Razorbacks could end the season having lost four in a row if they can't beat Missouri on the road on Friday.

Losing Curl and Pulley, who have a combined 20 starts this season, hurts the defense's chances of slowing down Tigers quarterback Drew Lock, who has thrown for 2,904 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.