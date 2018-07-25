Atlanta to sign Vince Carter, 41, for 21st season

The NBA's oldest player -- free-agent forward Vince Carter -- has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told ESPN.

Carter, 41, will be starting his 21st season in an NBA career during which he has scored 24,868 points.

Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk wanted Carter's influence around a young, rebuilding roster. Atlanta selected three players, including guard Trae Young, in the first-round of the 2018 NBA draft, and 2017 first-round pick John Collins also is a key part of the franchise's future. Carter was drafted on June 24, 1998, nearly three months before Young was born -- on Sept. 19, 1998.

Carter, an eight-time All-Star, will be joining his eighth NBA team. He averaged 5.4 points for the Sacramento Kings in a limited role last season.

The Hawks also have agreed to a one-year, guaranteed deal with forward Daniel Hamilton, who was on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Hamilton, 22, was a second-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2016 out of UConn.