Attorneys for Jordan McNair's family receive information from investigation

Attorneys for the family of Jordan McNair received information about the investigation into the former Terrapins offensive lineman's death late Thursday night, just hours before a board meeting to discuss the inquiry, a spokesperson for the board confirmed.

The University System of Maryland board of regents sent information to the attorneys following a letter sent earlier Thursday by law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy saying the family had not been updated on the status of the report.

McNair's parents were looking for a chance to redact any private health information prior to the report's public release, but decided against doing that once they had reviewed it, Hassan Murphy, a managing partner at the law firm, said Friday.

"Jordan McNair's family has had an opportunity to review the Walters report following our receipt of the documents late last night," Murphy wrote in an email to the office of the attorney general on Friday afternoon. "We believe that the report does contain some protected and privileged information about Jordan.

"However, Jordan's parents strongly feel that it is the broader conversation regarding the health and safety of student-athletes which is most important. That conversation should -- and must -- begin in earnest with this report.

The board of regents on Friday will announce the findings of the investigation. The USM board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. ET Friday at Towson University and will enter a closed session during which members will be briefed by Rod Walters, a nationally recognized sports medicine consultant. Maryland hired Walters to determine whether the football staff followed proper protocol on May 29, when the 19-year-old McNair suffered heatstroke at a workout. He died two weeks later, on June 13, from heatstroke.