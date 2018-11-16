Auburn superfan Tammy Renae Bullard dies with granddaughter in crash

Auburn superfan Tammy Renae Bullard and her 3-year-old granddaughter died Friday in an auto accident on an Alabama highway.

Bullard, 52, known by many for her regular call-in appearances on the Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN Radio, was in an SUV that collided with a commercial truck, which veered across the road and into oncoming traffic after overturning, AL.com reported Friday, citing Alabama state police.

The truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 280 between Sylacauga and Childersburg and possibly blew a tire and turned on its side, the website reported, citing Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jimmy Harrell.

The driver of the truck was flown to a hospital, the state police said.

Finebaum took to in remembrance of Bullard.

According to AL.com, Bullard had been a devoted Auburn fan for decades and was married to an Alabama fan.