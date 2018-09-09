Bears LB Khalil Mack torments Aaron Rodgers, Packers in debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack was worth every penny of the $90 million guaranteed he signed for with Chicago during the first half of Sunday night's season opener at Green Bay.

Mack, who entered the game early in the first quarter, was involved in three game-altering plays that helped the Bears open a 17-0 lead at halftime.

A former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Mack was at times unblockable, tormenting Green Bay quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and DeShone Kizer.

At the 9:22 mark of the second quarter, Mack and Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris broke through the Packers' offensive line and forced Rodgers to the ground. Robertson-Harris was credited with the sack, and the play resulted in Rodgers leaving the game with a knee injury. Rodgers later returned to start the second half.

Later in the first half, with Green Bay's offense picking up a little momentum behind backup quarterback Kizer, Mack registered a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery -- all on the same play -- to thwart a Packers drive that had reached the Bears' 9-yard line.

With 50 seconds left before halftime, Mack intercepted a Kizer pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Bears acquired Mack, 27, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2020 conditional draft choice from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two first-round picks, a 2020 third-round selection and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Upon completing the deal, the Bears promptly signed Mack to a record six-year, $141 million contract.