Bears stop Packers to clinch first NFC North crown since 2010

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears snapped an eight-year playoff drought by clinching the NFC North with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday's win capped off a remarkable transformation for the Bears (10-4), who before coach Matt Nagy's arrival in January had finished dead last in the division for four consecutive seasons.

Nagy's 10 wins are the most by a Bears' first-year coach since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

It's the second time since 2003 the Bears have gone from worst-to-first in their division. Chicago previously accomplished the feat in 2005 in the second year of coach Lovie Smith's tenure. Smith, who won the NFC North on three separate occasions, was the most recent Bears coach to reach the playoffs before Nagy.

The victory over Green Bay also gives the Bears a 7-1 record at home for the first time since 2005. Chicago had seven home wins total under former coach John Fox from 2015-17.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky atoned for a poor performance last Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams by completing 20 of 28 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns (120.4 rating), including what proved to be the game-winning touchdown toss to tight end Trey Burton at the 10:16 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Bears defeated Aaron Rogers for just the fifth time in the quarterback's storied career as Chicago's front seven took full advantage of Green Bay's banged-up offensive line. The Bears defense sacked Rodgers five times on the afternoon and ended the quarterback's NFL record streak of 402 pass attempts without an interception when safety Eddie Jackson picked off a tipped pass intended for Jimmy Graham in the end zone with 3:14 left in the game.

On the play, Jackson appeared to suffer an injury to his right leg when he twisted awkwardly as he fell to the ground after a 13-yard return. Jackson had to be helped off the field and was immediately taken back to the locker room. Chicago's star pass-rusher Khalil Mack paced the Bears defense with a game-high 2.5 sacks.

The Bears felt they had unfinished business with the Packers.

Chicago held a 20-0 third-quarter lead over Green Bay in their Week 1 meeting at Lambeau Field only to have Rodgers rally the Packers to a 24-23 comeback win by throwing three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay, which had won five of the last seven division titles entering the 2018 season, also ended the Bears' last postseason run in the 2010 NFC Championship Game played at Soldier Field. Three years later, Green Bay eliminated the Bears from playoff contention with a win in Chicago in the final week of the 2013 regular season.

The Bears wrap up the regular season with road games against the Niners and Vikings before hosting just their seventh home playoff game since the Mike Ditka era ended following the 1992 season.