Ben Roethlisberger not sweating contract, hopes other Steelers 'get taken care of'

PITTSBURGH -- Two years from free agency in a robust quarterback market, Ben Roethlisberger isn't concerned with landing a record-breaking contract.

"I care about record-breaking Super Bowl wins and things like that -- that's more important to me," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told ESPN from his football pro camp Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger taught youth players teamwork for about four hours on Father's Day, and he didn't sway from that message when discussing his future.

Entering a 15th season together, Roethlisberger, 36, and the Steelers are poised for one last extension with the franchise he has helped win two Super Bowls. But Roethlisberger is content discussing those matters after the 2018 season.

Roethlisberger's five-year contract, signed in 2015, averages about $20 million per year, which was the market for top quarterbacks at the time. But several quarterbacks have dwarfed that number, with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hitting the $30 million mark and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to follow.

"I have two years on my contract. I'm not going to be one to sit here and worry about my contract," said Roethlisberger, who ranks eighth in NFL history with 51,065 passing yards. "That's not my job. My job is to play football. I'll let my representation, the Steelers worry about all that stuff. To me, it's all about going out and playing now. I think there are a lot more, maybe a lot more important people who need to get their deals done now. For me to do it two years out, if it doesn't make sense for the team, I'm not going to sit here and worry about it."

And Roethlisberger wants to leave room for teammates to get paid, too.

Asked about the challenges for NFL teams to pay several stars while facing salary-cap hurdles, Roethlisberger said he understands teams are limited and seems willing to help.

"It's important, too, to understand as quarterback of this team, sometimes you almost have to leave a little bit of money behind for other guys," Roethlisberger said. "That's not my job, that's not my thing to worry about. That's why I have agents."

The Steelers currently have around $5 million in cap space while carrying Le'Veon Bell's $14.5 million franchise tag. His situation must be resolved this summer.

Roethlisberger does have a few ideas for how the Steelers can spend after 2018, though: on his coveted line, which has helped cut Roethlisberger's sacks in half from his late-2000s pace. Roethlisberger once took 50 sacks in a season but has 58 over the past three seasons.

"I know in two years, [Maurkice] Pouncey, [Marcus] Gilbert, there are other very important guys up that I hope get taken care of," Roethlisberger said. "Because if they aren't here, I'm not here. That's the way it is; they are that good."

Roethlisberger has credited offensive line continuity for what he calls a three-to-five-year outlook on his career.

His message to campers was about valuing everyone in the huddle.

"I want them to know that football is important, but it's about being a team," he said.