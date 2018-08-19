Bills' AJ McCarron getting second opinion on injured shoulder

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron is seeking a second opinion on his injured right shoulder after initial tests were "not totally conclusive," coach Sean McDermott said Sunday.

The Buffalo News previously reported McCarron suffered a hairline fracture in his collarbone during Friday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

McDermott said the team will "pick up where [it] left off" with its three-way quarterback competition if McCarron is healthy. McCarron's injury could leave Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen as the Bills' only healthy quarterbacks for next Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McCarron started Friday's game and completed 3 of 6 passes for 12 yards. He was sacked once in the first quarter but remained in the game until early in the second. In four offensive possessions Friday with McCarron at quarterback, the Bills' first-team offense gained 7 yards and did not earn a first down.

McDermott also said Sunday that defensive tackle Kyle Williams is week-to-week with a knee injury suffered in Friday's game. Williams was spotted by reporters in a full-length brace on his right leg leaving the locker room.

Backup punter Cory Carter suffered a torn ACL in Friday's game and is out for the season, McDermott said.