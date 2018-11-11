Bobby Petrino fired as Louisville coach

Louisville has fired coach Bobby Petrino as the Cardinals have stumbled to a 2-8 record this season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Petrino is owed a $14.1 million buyout by the university that will be paid out over the next few years, the source said.

Louisville's season has bottomed out during a seven-game losing streak and a five-game stretch of ACC defeats by at least 18 points, including blowout losses to Clemson and Syracuse over the past two weeks.

Yahoo Sports first reported that Petrino had been dismissed.

Petrino leaves Louisville with a 77-35 record in two stints at the school (2003-06, 2014-18). This will be the first year that a Petrino-coached Cardinals team will not go to a bowl game.

He is 119-56 in his career with Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

The Cardinals finish the season with home games against ranked teams in NC State and Kentucky.