The Baltimore Orioles have traded second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Schoop, 26, is batting .244 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Orioles this season.

An All-Star in 2017, Schoop missed some of the first half of this season with an oblique strain, but he went on a tear after the All-Star break, homering in five consecutive games.