Brewers fans cheer Josh Hader in his 1st appearance since Twitter controversy

MILWAUKEE -- On Friday, Brewers pitcher Josh Hader faced several groups at the ballpark in the aftermath of his controversial tweets that were unearthed during the All-Star game.

One of the groups that he didn't face: the Milwaukee fans. That happened Saturday.

Hader came on in relief in the top of the seventh during the Brewers' game at Miller Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As he jogged in from the bullpen between innings, a smattering of fans stood and applauded. Most fans saved their reaction for Hader's introduction by the PA announcer a couple of minutes later, and it was a resoundingly positive one. The majority of Milwaukee fans rose to their feet, erupting into a gradually rising thunder of support.

As the crowd cheered, Hader stood behind the mound, appearing to collect himself before stepping to the rubber to face Los Angeles' Logan Forsythe. He struck out Forsythe swinging, spurring another roar from the home crowd.

Such a reception could not have been assumed after the hard-throwing lefty found himself in a firestorm this week over tweets he posted when he was 17 that had racist, misogynist and homophobic overtones. The messages were exposed during Tuesday's All-Star game.

On Friday, Hader made a tearful clubhouse apology to his teammates and coaches, met for over two hours with baseball's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, Billy Bean, and addressed the media with his teammates joining him in the interview room at Miller Park in a show of solidarity. He did not pitch in Friday's game.

Hader allowed a two-out double to L.A.'s Matt Kemp but escaped with a scoreless inning. He then struck out the side in the eighth, finishing with four whiffs during his scoreless two innings.

That preserved a 4-2 Milwaukee lead. The Brewers were bidding to snap a seven-game losing streak that dropped them from first place in the National League Central to second place behind the Chicago Cubs.

Hader, 24, entered the game 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA, seven saves and 89 strikeouts in 48 innings.