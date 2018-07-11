Brewers' Jesus Aguilar and Nationals' Bryce Harper highlight Home Run Derby field

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar leads seven first-time participants in this year's Home Run Derby, which will be contested Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington. The seven newcomers will be joined by Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, who is the second seed behind Aguilar.

Aguilar will face Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, the eighth seed, in the first round.

Harper will face Atlanta Braves first baseman and No. 7 seed Freddie Freeman in the opening round.

The other two first-round pairings are Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, the third seed, against No. 6 seed and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (seeded fourth) vs. Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, the fifth seed.