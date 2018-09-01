Broncos to keep QB Paxton Lynch on 53-man roster

The Denver Broncos are expected to keep quarterback Paxton Lynch, despite his struggles this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lynch will be the third quarterback on the 53-man roster, behind starter Case Keenum and backup Chad Kelly.

Lynch, whom the Broncos traded up to select in the first round of the 2016 draft (26th overall), had lost back-to-back training camp battles with Trevor Siemian in the previous two summers. This summer he slid to No. 3 on the depth chart, behind Keenum and Kelly.

He had a strong outing in the Broncos' preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 14 of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.