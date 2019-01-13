Browns hiring Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, source says

The Cleveland Browns are hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the same position, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With Cleveland, Monken will work with first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens in developing quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Monken interviewed for the head coach openings with the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

The 52-year-old had been Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator since 2016 after he was Southern Miss' head coach from 2013 to '15. He was Jacksonville's wide receivers coach from 2007 to '10 and has had various stops at the college level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.