Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead fined $26,739 for Baker Mayfield hit

The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The league had said Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win for Tampa Bay.

Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got hit by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag -- and one against Mayfield for taunting.

First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing Mayfield "was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head."

"No words," Mayfield said later in the week about Hochuli's announcement. "Honestly, no words. ... I thought that's why they put the rule in."

Whitehead can appeal to have the fine reduced since it nearly equals an entire game check. Any player can have a fine reduced if it is for more than 25 percent of his weekly pay.

Also fined:

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was not fined by the NFL for throwing a ball at an official, which had been called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

