Bucs send text to wrong number, send autographed jersey to teen

After making a mistake, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made up for it by giving a high school senior the shirt off one of their players' backs.

In March, Twinsburg (Ohio) High School senior Justin Deeds received a text message from the Bucs reminding him about a meeting after his pro day workout at Ohio State.

"I'd be glad to do so. I'd love to be [a part] of the Bucs organization," the 18-year-old Deeds, who plays safety, texted back to the team, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Even though I'm a high school senior."

Whoops. Wrong number.

The Bucs apologized to Deeds and offered something in return, to which Deeds requested an autographed Mike Evans jersey.

On Wednesday, Deeds received his special delivery.

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," Deeds told the Times. "If I didn't ask, I wasn't getting it, so it didn't hurt to ask."