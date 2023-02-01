Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin partners with American Heart Association for CPR challenge

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2 at Paycor Stadium.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has teamed up with the American Heart Association (AHA) on its latest initiative promoting CPR training.

Hamlin announced the partnership on his Instagram on Tuesday, citing how CPR saved his life earlier this month when he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Excited to be teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!" the Bills safety wrote to his 1.8 million followers.

"I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past few weeks," Hamlin said in the video. "As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

Called the "Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge," the challenge teaches people how to perform hands-only CPR.

According to the American Heart Association and Hamlin, the steps are: go to heart.org/3 and watch a video that teaches people how to administer hands-on CPR, donate to the AHA to fund CPR education and training, and share the challenge with three people by tagging them with the hashtag #3forHeart.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gives a statement in a video posted on Twitter, after he collapsed during an NFL game on Jan. 2, in this still image obtained from social media video on Jan. 29, 2023. Damar Hamlin via Twitter/Damar Hamlin via Reuters

In his post, Hamlin tagged former first lady Michelle Obama, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game on Nov 24, 2022, against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports, FILE

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2 at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football, team officials said at the time. Medical professionals immediately rushed to give him aid on the field and restarted his heart.

Hamlin was hospitalized in the critical care unit at UC Medical Center and was on a ventilator after the incident. His breathing tube was removed and he was released after nine days.

On Saturday, Hamlin thanked fans, the Buffalo Bills, the UC Medical Center, Buffalo General Hospital, and his family and friends for their support as he recovers from cardiac arrest.

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that's just been coming in my way," Hamlin said in a video.

