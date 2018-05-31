Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov leaves Game 2 with apparent arm injury

LAS VEGAS -- Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, the NHL's leading playoff scorer, left the Capitals' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night with an apparent injury to his left arm.

After Kuznetsov played the puck into the Knights zone, defenseman Brayden McNabb hit him hard along the boards with a check. Kuznetsov fell to the ice in pain, clutching his left hand.

He left for the trainers room with 5:18 remaining in the first period and missed the remainder of the game.

"The hit on Kuzy ... we thought it was high," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "You lose one of your top players on what we feel is a questionable hit. The league will look at it. But your bench rallies around it."

Kuznetsov entered the game leading all players in the postseason with 25 points in 20 games, including 11 goals and 14 assists. He's Washington's top-line center, playing with Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov was on an 11-game point streak in the playoffs.