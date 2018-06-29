Capitals promote Todd Reirden to head coach

The Washington Capitals have named Todd Reirden, an assistant, to be the new head coach of the Stanley Cup champions, it was announced Friday.

Reirden succeeds Barry Trotz, who resigned June 18 and then signed with the New York Islanders three days later.

The Capitals had been grooming Reirden, who has been responsible for coaching the team's defensemen, for a head-coaching gig. He wasn't allowed to interview with other teams last summer.

Trotz is just the fifth coach in the last 40 years not to return to a Stanley Cup winner.