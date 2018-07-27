Cardinals reportedly expected to part with RP Greg Holland

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to part ways with reliever Greg Holland on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Holland never panned out for the Cardinals after signing a one-year, $14 million contract -- the highest-ever one-year free-agent contract for a reliever -- in the offseason. He has a 7.92 ERA in 25 innings over 32 appearances and missed nearly a month earlier this season because of right hip impingement.

The final straw for the Cardinals may have been a blown save -- his third of the season -- against the Cubs on Saturday, when he allowed three runs and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.

Holland was an All-Star for the third time in 2017, when he tied for the National League lead with 41 saves for the Colorado Rockies.

MLB.com first reported Holland's expected release.