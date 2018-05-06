Cards catcher Yadier Molina out one month after surgery

St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina underwent surgery Saturday night after being hit in the groin by a foul tip and is expected to miss a month.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Molina underwent emergency surgery to treat a traumatic hematoma that required immediate attention. The Cardinals placed Molina on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Molina left Saturday's game against the Cubs in the eighth inning after being hit in the groin when Kris Bryant?tipped a 102-mph pitch from reliever Jordan Hicks.

"That was a bad one," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "Those don't necessarily feel better tomorrow."

The Cardinals recalled catcher Carson Kelly and right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from Triple-A Memphis and also placed right-hander Dominic Leone on the 10-day disabled list.

Molina, 35, is batting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 30 games this season.