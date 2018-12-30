Cards lose to fall to 3-13, will select No. 1 overall in draft

SEATTLE -- The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock.

The Cardinals secured the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-24, on Sunday at CenturyLink Field to end their season 3-13.

Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicked the 33-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

They'll have the top pick in the draft for the first time since 1958.

With Arizona the only three-win team heading into the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders were in a three-team race for the second spot, which was determined by strength of schedule. The 49ers will pick second based on their .504 strength of schedule, with the Jets (.506) and Raiders (.545) picking third and fourth.

Spots 8-11 might change depending on the result of Sunday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans as the outcome might affect the strength of schedule formula used to break ties. In addition, the Steelers still have a slight chance to make the playoffs as they would qualify if the Colts and Titans tie so Pittsburgh isn't yet locked into the No. 19 spot.

A look at the tentative draft order: