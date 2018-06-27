Caroline Wozniacki: Serena Williams deserves Wimbledon seed

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki has called for 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams to be seeded at next month's Wimbledon Championships, ahead of the All England Club's meeting Tuesday.

Williams, a seven-time winner of the Wimbledon Ladies' singles title, could miss out on being named as one of the 32 seeds after she took maternity leave for the birth of her first child. The American, now ranked world No. 183, was unseeded at the French Open.

"She [Serena Williams] is the greatest player to ever play the sport," Denmark's Wozniacki told reporters after her straight-sets victory over Italian Camila Giorgi at the Eastbourne championships Monday.

"Having won so many Grand Slams and being number one for so many years, she deserves a seeding."

For Wimbledon, seedings generally follow the WTA world rankings, which protects players who have been out due to injury but not those absent due to pregnancy.

However they can be altered by a committee if necessary to produce a more balanced draw, although there were no changes last year.

The US Open will update its seeding policy to take into account a player returning from pregnancy, the United States Tennis Association president Katrina Adams said earlier this month.

Seedings for the grass court Grand Slam, which begins on 2 July, will be announced Wednesday.