Cavaliers take Alabama point guard Collin Sexton with No. 8 pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Alabama point guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick of the NBA draft Thursday night.

In his only season at Alabama, Sexton led the Crimson Tide back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound guard has athleticism to burn. He averaged 19.2 points while shooting nearly 45 percent, offering a quick first step and the aggressive edge needed to get to the rim.

Sexton had a solid floor game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. And while a similar height to Oklahoma's Trae Young, Sexton has a bigger wingspan (measuring a bit over 6-7 at the combine).

Sexton is capable of hitting from outside, such as when he hit six 3-pointers against Auburn and had five other games with at least three made 3s, consistency in his shooting will be a focal point. He made just 34 percent (44 of 131) of his 3-point shots for the season.

Sexton becomes the highest selection by a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance since the Celtics selected Len Bias second overall in 1986.