Chair umpire gives John Millman OK for off-court shirt switch

Novak Djokovic's 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win over John Millman was halted briefly at 2-all in the second set so that Millman could change out of his sweat-soaked outfit.

Normally, players are only allowed to head off the court between sets to change what they're wearing.

But Millman asked Djokovic if he'd be OK with a delay after the fourth game.

Djokovic said it was fine, because he needed a bit of a rest.

Play resumed after about a six-minute delay.

The USTA said in a statement that Millman was not charged with a "change of attire or bathroom break" because the situation fell within the purview of the definition of the "Equipment Out of Adjustment" provision.

"The chair determined that the surface was dangerous enough to invoke the 'Equipment Out of Adjustment' provision in the ITF Duties and Procedures for Officials and allowed Millman to go off court to change clothes/shoes," read the statement issued by the USTA. "Both players agreed that he should do so."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.