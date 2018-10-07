Chiefs DE Chris Jones punches opponent, gets tossed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was ejected from Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for throwing a punch at an opposing player during the third quarter.

It was one of two Chiefs ejections in the game. Linebacker Dee Ford was kicked out in in fourth quarter for taunting Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles out of bounds on the Kansas City sideline after a play. It was his second penalty of game, the first one for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jones punched one of the Jaguars who was on the ground after a Jacksonville extra point try. He was initially just penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness but was tossed from the game upon a video review.

Jones is the seventh NFL player to be ejected from a game this season.

In the second quarter, Jones had intercepted Jaguars quarterback Bortles and ran it in for a touchdown.