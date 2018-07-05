Complaint: Brother of Giants' Jenkins had dispute with victim

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins allegedly had an altercation in Jenkins' New Jersey home that led to the death of a 25-year-old man.

In releasing the police complaint and the warrant against 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, on Thursday, the Bergen County prosecutor's office says Jenkins showed extreme indifference to human life in recklessly causing the death of Roosevelt Rene.

The complaint says William Jenkins got into an altercation with Rene on Monday night that resulted in Rene's death. Jenkins then fled and was arrested later Monday by the New York State Police on an unrelated matter and held in the Ontario County Jail.

William Jenkins, described by the prosecutor as an employed music producer, has been charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter. He remains in custody in New York. No court appearance has been scheduled.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking the identity of William Jenkins' attorney and a motive in the death.

According to New York state department of corrections records, William Jenkins was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 2011. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

Janoris Jenkins was not at home when the body was discovered and has been in Florida since the completion of Giants minicamp two weeks ago, sources said. Jenkins has been advised by attorneys to remain in Florida, sources said.

The Giants said that they "are aware of and monitoring the situation."

Information from ESPN's Josina Anderson and Jordan Raanan and The Associated Press was used in this report.