Cowboys' offense meets to address road issues

FRISCO, Texas -- Having converted on just 9-of-38 third-down opportunities in their first three road games, the Dallas Cowboys' offense met Thursday to discuss their issues away from home before Sunday's game at the Washington Redskins.

"We addressed the elephant in the room as an offense," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I think it was great. It was a great meeting. We had the whole offense in there and just talking among the coaches and players about the thing maybe we need to do better on the road, just communication. I know we'll take a lot from that conversation and our communication will be better. We had a great day of practice and yesterday and just got to carry it over to Sunday."

With third downs the focus of Thursday's practice, the offense wanted to make sure they were addressing the issues collectively.

"It's a challenge that every team has every time the ball is snapped in the and making sure 11 guys are playing together," coach Jason Garrett said. "And we'll continue to emphasize that with our team."

Communication has been the theme of the week for the Cowboys' offense. It started on a conference call on Tuesday with Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin, continued on Wednesday with running back Ezekiel Elliott and on Thursday with Prescott, Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

"Just being on the same page, that's killed us the first three road games," Martin said.

The Cowboys have not scored more than 16 points in a road game this season, averaging just 276 yards and 16 first downs. The Cowboys are coming off their most productive offensive game of the season in a 40-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium and hoping for some carry over Sunday at FedEx Field.

Prescott has been sacked 19 times this season with 13 coming in road games.

The Cowboys do not have Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick, who is dealing with Guillain-Barre syndrome (an autoimmune disorder), and are breaking in a rookie at left guard in Connor Williams. They also have new faces at wide receiver with Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson and Michael Gallup and have inexperienced tight ends.

The Cowboys pump in loud music for every practice during the week.

"We just have to handle our business better," Linehan said. "One the road, we've been in the past, until this season, so good on the road. We've talked about a lot of the thing that have to be shored up that weren't there in the previous three road games and hopefully we can be better."