Cowboys' Terrance Williams arrested for public intoxication

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was arrested by Frisco, Texas, police early Saturday morning for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.

The police found Williams' 2017 blue Lamborghini abandoned after hitting a light pole in the area of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road, not far from the Cowboys' practice facility, at 4:45 a.m. CT. After determining the vehicle was registered to Williams, the receiver was found near his home riding an electric bicycle and was arrested.

Williams was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $369 bond. The police are continuing to investigate Williams for fleeing the scene of an accident and no charges have been filed. Due to the damage to the light pole being more than $200, the offense is a Class B misdemeanor.

Williams has been rehabbing from surgery to repair a broken foot for most of the offseason and has not been taking part in the offseason program and on-field teaching sessions. The Cowboys begin their organized team activities next week and there was hope Williams might be able to work some in the June minicamp.

Williams is in the second year of a four-year, $17 million he signed in 2017 to return to the Cowboys after testing the free-agent market. His $3.5 million base salary is fully guaranteed. The Cowboys have remade their receiver group in the offseason with the release of Dez Bryant as well as the signings of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. The Cowboys also drafted Michael Gallup in the third round of last month's draft.

Williams caught 53 passes for a career-low 568 yards last season and for the first time in his career failed to catch a touchdown pass in a game.