Cross Patton, son of OutKast star Big Boi, commits to Oregon as preferred walk-on

The Oregon Ducks received a commitment Saturday from running back Cross Patton as a preferred walk-on.

Normally that type of news wouldn't make too many headlines, but Patton is the son of OutKast rapper Big Boi and has received attention throughout the process.

His father gained notoriety throughout the '90s and 2000s with hit songs, and now Patton has an opportunity to make a name for himself. A 5-foot-7 running back out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, Patton isn't the biggest prospect, but he is elusive, quick and has shown versatility.

He chose to walk on for the Ducks over scholarship offers from others, including Butler, Columbia and Division II Seton Hill.