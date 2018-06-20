Cubs' Brandon Morrow suffers back spasms while taking pants off

The Chicago Cubs are a man down just for him taking his pants down.

Closer Brandon Morrow, who has 16 saves this season, suffered back spasms while undressing after returning home from the team's trip to St. Louis early Monday morning. He was unavailable to pitch during Tuesday's doubleheader vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Just undressing at my house," Morrow told reporters on Tuesday. "Like 3 a.m., in the closet, got my right leg off. Left one just felt like a spasm in my back.

"It's frustrating any time you can't get out there, especially when you can't go because of something stupid like taking your pants off."

The Cubs are taking a day-to-day approach with the injury. Justin Wilson was called on in the ninth inning to protect a 3-2 lead in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, but he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk to blow the save in a 4-3 loss.

"I'm hoping that since it's not like a trauma-induced spasm -- like I wasn't throwing a pitch or lifting something or twisting -- that once the muscle relaxes it should be OK," Morrow told reporters. "It's very localized. It's not like it's spreading out and stuff.

"Getting hurt any time's frustrating, but when it's not related to throwing a baseball it's even that much more frustrating."

Baseball players have suffered a litany of bizarre back injuries over the years, including putting on shoes, picking up their kids, carrying luggage and even sleepwalking.

Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa suffered back spasms and landed on the DL in 2004 after injuring himself while sneezing.